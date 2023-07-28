Warning: This story contains graphic information.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas teenager was airlifted to a local hospital after he was attacked by up to six pit bulls, authorities said.

At a press conference Thursday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that they received a 911 call of a dog bite at a vacant home in far north Bexar County. Deputies arrived and began knocking at other doors, when the lady at one of the homes told deputies “he’s not moving.”

Deputies went inside the home where they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from severe dog bites, Salazar said. One of the deputies on scene was a tactical medic, with specialized gear to administer aid to the boy.

“He actually told us that the bites that he had seen were some of the worst wounds he had seen on a person,” Salazar said.

According to Salazar, the boy had “chunks of flesh” missing from his back and his face, with over 50 puncture wounds across his body.

It was determined that the boy was at the home with a grandparent, who was in a different room when they heard him screaming. They came into the room and saw one, and up to six, of the pit bulls piled up and attacking the boy.

Salazar said the pit bulls are extremely large, each weighing around 120 pounds.

The boy was stabilized and airlifted to University Hospital. He is expected to survive, Salazar added.

The six dogs were taken as a precaution. Two of them were owner-surrendered, and will likely be euthanized. The other four will be quarantined, during the investigation.

It has not been determined whether the owners will be facing charges, but Salazar said it is a possibility.

Salazar said this is not a “pit bull problem” and any dog has the propensity to bite. He urges dog owners to take necessary precautions.

The case remains under investigation.