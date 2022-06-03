MONTGOMERY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of shooting his wife and her grandmother, and abducting his child, killed himself according to authorities. The baby was found safe and unharmed.

Obinna Igbokwe was accused of his shooting his wife and her grandmother, before fleeing with his child. His wife, Tangela Igbokwe, was last reported to be in critical condition. Linda Larkins, Tangela’s grandmother, was pronounced dead.

At midnight on Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by the Corsicana Police Department and told that Mansa Igbokwe, the three-month-old child, was in their care, according to a release by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Corsicana police said that a man dropped off the child in a car seat at a hotel, and said he would be right back. He never returned and the Corsicana Police Department was contacted.

Officers learned that the man left in a white passenger car, and alerts were sent to Ellis and Navarro County Law enforcement.

An hour later, Ennis police officers located the white Honda and attempted to stop the vehicle. After a pursuit, the Honda stopped in a parking lot and officers saw and heard a single gunshot come from the vehicle.

Officers began life-saving measures and he was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead at Dallas hospital at 5:20 a.m.

According to the release, the three-month-old boy is “safe and unarmed” and has been reunited with his family.