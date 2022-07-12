COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Tuesday the Texas A&M Forest Service warned of hot and dry conditions across the state.

According to the agency’s news release, these conditions will create high wildfire potential through the weekend.

Triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions will reduce the moisture in vegetation across the landscape, increasing the possibility for wildfire ignitions to occur this week, said the forest service.

Tuesday’s fire environment will support an increased potential for large wildfires that are resistant to control to occur near Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, San Antonio, San Angelo, and Abilene. Portions of East Texas may be susceptible to large wildfires for areas near Athens, Tyler, Longview, Palestine, and Huntsville.

“An added complexity to the fire environment this week is the potential for thunderstorms,” said Luke Kanclerz, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Analyst. “Wildfire ignitions due to lightning will be possible because of the underlying drought and vegetation dryness. Increased wind speeds from nearby thunderstorms can cause a sudden increase in fire activity, creating safety concerns for firefighters.”

Firefighters continue suppression efforts on several wildfires burning across the state, including the Blanket Fire in Brooks County (5,900 acres, 70% contained),

Fully staffed task forces and additional suppression equipment are staged across East Texas and in the Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

While the Rio Grande Valley is not in danger, the forest service urges Texans to be wildfire aware. If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.

For current conditions and wildfire outlook, visit the Texas Fire Potential Outlook https://bit.ly/3kemhbG.