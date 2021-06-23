Texas AG Paxton: ‘Taxpayers should not be forced to pay for abortions’

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Attorney General Paxton signed a multistate coalition letter demanding that congressional leaders include the Hyde Amendment in this year’s budget.

“President Biden’s proposed budget clearly omits the amendment that protects taxpayers and has been reenacted with bipartisan support every year since Roe v. Wade was decided,” Paxton stated in a news release.

S. 142, more known as the Hyde Amendment “prohibits the expenditure for any abortion of funds authorized or appropriated by federal law or funds in any trust fund to which funds are authorized or appropriated by federal law,” according to the Congress’ website.

Paxton stated that President Joe Biden claimed that “he could not justify leaving millions of women without access to abortions.”