Texas AG Paxton sues San Antonio ISD for staff vaccine mandate

AUSTIN (ValleyCentral) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed for a temporary restraining order on Friday, against San Antonio ISD and Superintendent Pedro Martinez for its recent staff vaccine mandate.

Paxton stated that the district “refused” to follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38 which prohibits mask and vaccine mandates.

“The Texas Legislature gave the Governor the authority to create and enforce executive orders during a statewide emergency – not a hodgepodge of county judges, city mayors or superintendents. If other governmental entities continue to blatantly disregard state law, I will sue every single one of them,” Attorney General Paxton said in a statement.

San Antonio ISD states on its website that students and staff are required to wear face masks, and employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID.

“Although our district’s positivity rate is approximately 2%, we are seeing our local community’s positivity rate surge to more than 20% as new and more contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus circulate. The time is now to rise to the occasion again and lead the way to a safer and healthier future,” the district announced.

On Thursday, the Texas Supreme Court dismissed Ken Paxton and Abbott’s request and temporarily allowed mask mandates in Texas school districts.

In the past couple of weeks, school districts, county judges, and city officials from around Texas filed lawsuits against the state leaders regarding mask mandates as COVID cases increase.

Earlier this week Paris ISD seemed to have found a loophole in the executive order and amended its dress code to include masks.

Paxton’s office argued to the state’s Supreme Court that the patchwork of local mask mandates was causing “mass confusion” in Texas, the Texas Tribune reported.

