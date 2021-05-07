Texas AG cautions public when buying over-the-counter hearing aids

AUSTIN, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton urged Texans to be cautious when considering buying from companies selling over-the-counter hearing aids, especially online or by mail.

According to the attorney general’s news release, many hearing devices sold this way are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Paxton said they are deceptively marketed as medical hearing devices when they contain low-quality amplifiers.

Texans should remember these tips when purchasing a hearing aid:

Get a hearing screening and recommendation from a hearing professional who can tell you what type of hearing device will work best for you.

Remember that over-the-counter hearing aids are not FDA-approved. Some companies will deceptively state that they are “registered” to imply that the FDA has endorsed or approved them. It has not.

Before purchasing, research the seller with the Better Business Bureau. Read online reviews and endorsements skeptically, unless you know and trust the source.

Attorney General Paxton urges the public to report suspected deceptive marketing to the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508 or by filing an online complaint.