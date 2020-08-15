Texans are concerned the bad economy due to COVID-19 will increase drug and alcohol abuse

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The uncertainty of the pandemic has a lot of people stressed.

A new study from drugabuse.com finds that majority of Texans feel the pandemic will increase drug and alcohol abuse in the community.

“We’re a very substance abusing nation and we’re a nation that really drinks a lot of alcohol,” said Clinical Officer John Dyben.

He is the Chief Clinical Officer at Origins Behavioral Healthcare. With facilities in Florida and Texas.

Since the beginning of the pandemic alcohol sales flew through the roof.

“Social acceptability of early drinking and more use,” Dyben said.

Which lead to more people coming to addiction centers like origins recovery center in South Padre Island.

“I can hide that from you when we’re going to work all the time and when we don’t see each other much but if we’re locked in a house together all the time, any problems that I have you’re going to see. So, this is kind of really bring things to light so we’re defiantly seeing people coming into treatment more and more,” Dyben said.

According to drugabuse.com, 53 percent of Texans said the bad economy caused by the pandemic will result in increased drug and alcohol abuse. The CDC reports 40 percent of adults are struggling with mental health and substance abuse, many young adults seriously considered suicide.

“Because of the isolation that this pandemic creates, the likely hood that a person overdoes on drugs is going to be found is significantly decreased. I fear that one of the things that we’ll see from this is that in isolation people that overdose will probably have a higher rate of death,” said Dyben.

There is hope for those who are struggling. He tells us some signs to look for are compulsive behavior. If you set a limit for anything and constantly break it, it is time to seek treatment.

“Alcoholism and drug addiction are diseases of the brain they’re health conditions and there is professional help. So, don’t try to do it alone,” said Dyben.

Dr. Dyben said one question to ask yourself is if your habit is becoming a problem in your life. If yes, then you should seek treatment.