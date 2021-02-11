Temperatures begin to drop in the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN (KVEO)—The first blast of cool, wet weather has arrived in the Rio Grande Valley.

Temperatures were in the low 70s on Thursday morning. Since the frontal passage that moves across the RGV around 9 a.m., temperatures have fallen into the 40s in the Upper Valley and 50s in the Lower Valley.

We will likely see on and off light showers throughout the day and will even pick up tonight into Friday morning with lows in the 40s.

Heavy rain into cooler air, could spark thunderstorms overnight.

A secondary push of cooler air and rain will move in on Saturday. This will be kept wet, damp, cool conditions in place.

Temperatures will also stick in the 40s and 50s during the day. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures on Sunday will warm in the Lower Valley ahead of the next wave into the 50s and 60s. The next round will arrive Sunday night with additional wet weather. This will open the door for the coldest air to arrive on Monday morning.





As the skies clear on Monday, temperatures will fall like a rock, thanks to radiational cooling. This will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s and 30s Monday night into Tuesday. This will bring the largest threat for a hard freeze across the Valley.

Remember the 4 P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People.