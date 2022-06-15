Homeowner chases thief, shot three times and left for dead

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for shooting a homeowner multiple times in a burglary.

On April 5, 2021, Rodrigo Villarreal unlawfully entered a home through an open garage door and made his way into a bedroom, according to a press release.

While residents slept inside the home, Villarreal stole two phones and the keys to the homeowner’s F-250 pickup truck.

While trying to flee Villarreal woke up one of the residents. The resident chased Villarreal out of his home onto the street.

While in the driveway, Villarreal used a stolen 9mm handgun that he had in his possession to shoot at the homeowner three times, hitting him once in the back. Villarreal then fled leaving the homeowner for dead in a pool of blood.

The homeowner survived the shooting, stated the press release.

The Brownsville Police Department captured Villarreal within a few days.

On Wednesday, the 197th Judicial district court found 18-year-old Rodrigo Villarreal was found guilty by a jury of two violent offenses – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Burglary of a Habitation.

The jury sentenced Villarreal to 16 years in prison on each count, to run concurrently.

Cameron County DA issued a statement on the case.