SAN ANTONIO (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old and his father were arrested in connection to the killing of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

Christopher Preciado, 19, was arrested on a charge of capital murder, San Antonio police announced on Facebook. His father, 59-year-old Ramon Preciado, was also arrested on a charge of abuse of a corpse.

Christopher Preciado, Ramon Preciado (Photo: San Antonio Police Department)

Police said that Christopher was arrested for the murders of Soto and Guerra. Ramon helped Christopher move the bodies after the murders took place, police said.

Soto and Guerra were reported missing on Dec. 23 after the pregnant teen missed an appointment to be induced. Three days later, police found the couple dead inside a vehicle.

“It appears that the vehicle had been at the location for several days,” SAPD Chief William McManus said.

Last week, SAPD released a video showing two people of interest in the Kia Optima and a dark-colored pickup truck.