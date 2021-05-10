Tax experts encourage people to file as soon as possible, deadline approaching

LA FERIA, Texas (KVEO) — This year’s tax season started later than usual. Although most people have until May 17 to file their taxes, the state of Texas has been allowed to have until June 15 due to the winter storm.

In a conversation with an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) representative, it was confirmed that the delay allowed the agency to test its systems after the second round of stimulus checks.

Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, said those who have not filed should plan to do so as soon as possible or file an extension form.

“You can file a form 4868 and get an additional few months to file your paperwork,” he said.

According to Steber, people need to know the extension only applies to the time used to file paperwork not to pay any balance due with taxes.

Steber also says it is important to look over one’s documents carefully when filing taxes because a small mistake can lead to big consequences.

“If you leave a benefit or a tax credit or some sort of a tax perk off of a return the IRS does not fix that,” he said.

Steber says those who do not feel comfortable filing taxes on their own online are encouraged to seek professional help with a tax preparer.