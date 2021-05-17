Target will no longer require face-covering in stores for vaccinated customers and staff

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Target has announced it will no longer be requiring face coverings in their stores for fully vaccinated staff and customers.

The statement, released Monday, announces stores will continue to recommend to customers and staff that are not fully vaccinated to use a face covering.

Safety protocols, such as cleaning measures and socials distancing, will continue to be implemented in stores, said the release.

The decision comes after the updated mask guidelines from the CDC, which states that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask inside or outside.

New CDC guidelines

Target reminds the public they can get the vaccine at most CVS location in their stores. They also provide incentives for Team Members such as paid time to U.S. hourly team members and paid Lyft rides.

The statement also mentions there is an exception at locations where it’s required by local ordinances.

Walmart and Costco are other retailers that have also said they will not require masks in store for fully vaccinated customers.