Suspect wanted for multiple store robberies around the RGV, police say

Pharr, Texas (KVEO)— Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect that is believed to have targeted multiple convenience stores in the city of Pharr.

According to police, the suspect is approximately six feet tall, thin, with black hair, brown eyes, and with a light complexion.

He was last seen driving a dark color single Chevrolet or GMC Pickup truck.

The suspect is believed to have committed other robberies in other cities such as Edinburg, San Juan, and Donna.

Police said the suspect is possibly armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the suspect, is asked to call the Pharr Police Department Tips line at 956-787-8477.

