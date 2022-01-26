HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Oscar Rosales, the suspect in the deadly shooting of Harris County Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway, was found and arrested, according to a report from CBS affiliate KHOU 11.

Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, across the border from Del Rio, Texas. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and Mexican authorities.

Rosales is charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting.

At a press conference on Monday, Houston police said that they had video evidence of Rosales shooting Galloway during a traffic stop that occurred on Sunday.

Authorities say that Rosales exited his vehicle and fired several shots with an assault rifle at Galloway, before driving off.

Police also arrested two of Rosales’ relatives, Reina Marquez and Henri Mauricio, who are accused of tampering with evidence.