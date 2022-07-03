HALTOM, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Haltom City Police announced the name of the Saturday night shooter and gave updates on those injured.

Police held a news conference at 4 p.m. Sunday to name the victims of Saturday night’s neighborhood shooting.

Sergeant Rick Alexander said at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday officers were dispatched on reports of a shooting.

Before police arrived, the shooter shot and killed Colin Davis, 33, and Amber Tsai, 32.

Alexander said upon arrival offers were immediately met by gunfire.

The gunman also shot an elderly neighbor who made the initial 911 call. She is expected to have surgery for her non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was identified as Edward Freyman, 28, who also shot three officers in the neighborhood.

After the exchange of fire, the shooter fled.

He later killed himself.

The three officers injured were Corporal Zackary Taylor, Officer Timothy Barton, and Officer Jose Avila.

Chief of Police Cody Phillips said Taylor suffered gunshots to his leg, arm and hand.

Barton was shot in the leg and has been discharged from a local hospital.

Avila suffered gunshots to both legs and is awaiting surgery.

The Haltom Police Department played a video recording from a neighbor’s ring camera which shows when the officers were shot at.

To watch the news conference and video, click here.