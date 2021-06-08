Supreme Court declines to hear former Indian Lake police chief’s petition

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—The U.S. Supreme Court denied the former Indian Lake police chief’s petition Monday.

John Chamber, who was the Republican nominee for Cameron County Sheriff, requested the Supreme Court to review his case and clear him of his 2016 conviction.

John Chambers (source: Cameron County Jail)

Chambers was convicted of tampering with a government documents while he was police chief.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz posted a statement on his Facebook page.

“I am thankful the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision. It is consistent with those of the Texas 13th Court of Appeals and Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. I look forward to this case being closed and the jury verdict from January 2016 finally being administered,” said Saenz.

Chamber’s case is set for a hearing before the 103rd District Court on June 24.

Chambers was defeated by Democratic nominee Eric Garza.

KVEO reached out Chambers for comment and is waiting for a response.