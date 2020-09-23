Suicide awareness prevention month, help is out there

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the State of Texas and Palms Behavioral Health wants to let people know that there is help out there.

Suicide awareness prevention month is coming to an end next week.

Belinda Tijerina with Palms Behavioral Health said knowing the warning signs of someone having a crisis is important, especially during hard times amid the global pandemic.

“People they care about, coworkers, someone, anybody in their community, we want them to know and to pass the word along that we are here for them. To help them get to the next step and to get out of crisis,” said Belinda Tijerina, Palms behavioral clinic director.

Palms Behavioral Health has resources available 24 hours a day seven days a week, you can contact them at (956) 365-2600.