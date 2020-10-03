Sugar Road exit will close for two years for construction project

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — A construction project will leave an exit in Hidalgo County closed for two years.

According to a release, the Sugar Road exit ramp on westbound I-2 will be closed for an estimated two years as workers finish the final stage of construction of the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.

The closure will begin on Wednesday.

The $303 million project aims to fully reconstruct the I-2/I-69C Interchange by adding two-lane direct connectors in all four directions, widen the I-2 general-purpose lanes from six to eight, and reconfigure several ramps along the project’s length.

These changes will improve the highway along McAllen, Pharr, and San Juan.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2022.

For more information on the project, visit here.