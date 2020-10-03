Sugar Road exit will close for two years for construction project

News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:
BICENTENIAL.JPG

Construction on I-2 (Source: KVEO Photo, November 2019)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — A construction project will leave an exit in Hidalgo County closed for two years.

According to a release, the Sugar Road exit ramp on westbound I-2 will be closed for an estimated two years as workers finish the final stage of construction of the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.

The closure will begin on Wednesday.

The $303 million project aims to fully reconstruct the I-2/I-69C Interchange by adding two-lane direct connectors in all four directions, widen the I-2 general-purpose lanes from six to eight, and reconfigure several ramps along the project’s length.

These changes will improve the highway along McAllen, Pharr, and San Juan.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2022.

For more information on the project, visit here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday