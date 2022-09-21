TEXAS (KETK) – A study conducted by Top Data has ranked the top five burgers chains in the U.S. by state, and Whataburger did not make the list for Texas.

“To determine the favorite burger chains, TOP Data used a combination of GPS tracking data from the largest burger chains mixed with a survey of 1,000 Americans,” the study said.

In Texas the top five burger chains were found to be:

A&W Restaurants In-N-Out Burger Steak ‘n Shake Shake Shack Culver’s

Since the release of the list, many fans of the Texas-based company, Whataburger, have taken to social media to speak out against the company not making the list at all.

“Thanks for highlighting these atrocities Paul,” @Whataburger said in a reply to one user on Twitter.

The company also replied to one user who said the rankings were wrong for two other states in addition to Texas.

“Haha where’s the real map,” @Whataburger wrote.