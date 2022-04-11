HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment showed “compelling evidence” of microplastics within human lung tissue samples.

In the study, 39 different microplastics were found within 11 of the 13 lung tissue samples that were collected.

Microplastics are defined in the study as plastic particles between 1 micrometer and 5 millimeters.

The study was conducted using a process called micro-FTIR spectroscopy, or Fourier-Transform Infrared spectroscopy.

The microplastics were detected within all regions of the lungs, with higher levels present in the male donors when compared to females.

“We hypothesize that this is due to female airways being significantly smaller than the airways of males,” the study stated.

The microplastics that were most abundant included polypropylene and polyethylene fibers.

“Airborne MPs are globally ubiquitous and especially prevalent indoors where humans spend many hours a day, such as the home and the office,” the study stated. “Humans are thus continuously exposed to atmospheric MPs, with inhalation estimates ranging from 6 to 272 MP/day.”

The study goes on to say this could open the door for future studies of the health implications presented by these findings, given the microplastics resilient properties and potential to be accumulated in the lungs.