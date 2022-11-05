AUSTIN (KXAN) – Recent forecasts show this winter will have colder than usual weather across most of the country, and a new study listed Greater Austin as one of the best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers.

The study focused on cost and convenience rather than scenic beauty, according to surveyors.

The WalletHub study placed the Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area second overall in the United States, highlighting it was high on the list for the lowest travel costs and fewest hassles.

“Each destination was analyzed based on 37 key metrics, primarily the expense and hassle of traveling to each location but also on other indicators, such as weather forecasts, safety and variety of activities,” WalletHub said.

The study showed that, out of 37, the Greater Austin area as a winter getaway placed in the top 10 in three categories—2nd for travel costs and hassles, 6th for weather and 10th for attractions.

The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area also placed 12th for activities, 14th for local costs and 20th for safety.