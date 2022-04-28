HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The nucleobases that make up DNA and RNA have now all been located in meteorites after a recent study.

The bases that make up DNA; adenine, guanine, thymine and cytosine have now all been located on meteorites, as well as uracil, which replaces thymine in RNA.

The study, published in Nature Communications, was conducted by Yasuhiro Oba from Hokkaido University and his colleagues.

The nucleotides adenine and guanine had previously been discovered in meteorites in the 1960s, but the pyrimidines cytosine, thymine and uracil had gone undiscovered on the meteorites until now.

“This study demonstrates that a diversity of meteoritic nucleobases could serve as building blocks of DNA and RNA on the early Earth,” the study stated.

In the study, two samples from the Murchison meteorite were used for testing. A 10-gram sample was crushed and a 2-gram portion of the powder was used for the extraction of the nucleobases.

The discussion of the study concludes with the following statement:

“We expect that the exogenous base pairs contributed to the emergence of genetic properties for the earliest life on Earth.”