Student questioned after bringing fake gun to Edcouch-Elsa school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A student was questioned after bringing a fake gun to Ruben C. Rodriguez Elementary in Edcouch on Wednesday, according to a press release by the Edcouch-Elsa ISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Rodriguez.

According to the release, the student was immediately questioned and the replica gun was recovered.

“At no time was the fake gun brought out at school or used to threaten other students,” Rodriguez said in the statement.

The school will impose disciplinary measures, and the student will be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws, according to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez asks that parents discuss this incident with their children, emphasizing that it is against school and district rules to bring weapons, real or fake, to school.