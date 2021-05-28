Student missionaries volunteer at free clinic in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A group of 20 students from Texas A&M’s campus ministry has spent the last week serving at Culture of Life Ministries — a volunteer clinic providing a range of health services at no cost to anyone in need.

Every year these students take a mission trip during spring break, but the pandemic pushed their trip back to the summer.

Culture of Life Executive Director, Dr. Stephen Robinson, said there has been a greater interest in volunteering this year, and this is the third mission group to help in 2021.

Over the past month, the number of patients has also increased to an average of 50 patients — including in-person and over-the-phone visits — so the extra help is greatly appreciated.

“Our mission is to provide Christ-centered healthcare, so to meet Jesus in disguise as he comes through the door and to be Jesus to them,” he said. “To serve regardless of how they smell, how they act. To grow closer in their faith. I consider this to be one of the biggest help in my faith journey.”

According to the student group leader, Becca Skouby, about half of the students are pre-med and have various certifications. This has allowed them to get hands-on experience and use their training to help treat patients at the clinic.

Among the tasks they’ve been assigned include greeting patients, checking temperatures, assisting with patient forms and administrative work.

Skouby said this experience has been eye-opening to her and fellow students.

“We’re from College Station, which is just 6 hours away from here, yet the culture and life down here is much different than what we’ve experienced,” she said. “It’s our way of being able to share the love of Christ that we’ve all experienced in our own life with people we encounter down here.”

The group has volunteered at several other places, including the Humanitarian Respite Center and local food pantries.

If you’d like to volunteer, visit the Culture of Life’s website for information on available opportunities and needs, or call the clinic at 956-970-9327.