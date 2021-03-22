COVID INFO COVID INFO

Strong winds expected for the RGV, Wind Advisory to go into effect

by: Jim Danner

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A developing storm system in the southern Rockies will move eastward Monday, increasing the wind speeds here in the Rio Grande Valley.

The “Valley Wind Machine” will be in full force by Monday afternoon and a wind advisory will be posted from 1 p.m.until 8 p.m. for all of Cameron and Willacy counties.

This includes Laguna Madre and South Padre Island.

Wind gusts in excess of 40 MPH will be likely in the advisory area.

Even though Hidalgo and Starr counties are not in the advisory area, that does not mean those areas will not see strong winds.

Wind gusts of 30 MPH or higher are possible for the mid and upper valley Monday afternoon.

Use caution while driving, especially high profile vehicles, especially on east-west roadways. Tie-down any loose outdoor items.

Winds will begin to diminish by midnight.

