Strong earthquake in the northern Pacific coast triggers tsunami warning for Alaska coast

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – A strong earthquake (M7.5) occurred in the northern Pacific Ocean Monday afternoon and has triggered a tsunami warning for parts of the southern Alaska Coast.

According to the latest information, the center of the quake was roughly 575 miles southwest of Anchorage. Anyone living in tsunami hazard zones should stay abreast of the latest information on potential sea level rise and be prepared to seek higher ground immediately.

The latest tsunami warning includes areas shaded in dark orange above. Stay tuned for the latest.