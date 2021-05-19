Storm causes boat and ramp loss on Port Isabel

PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO) – Residents on Port Isabel are dealing with major losses after Wednesday’s storm.

While much of the Rio Grande Valley is dealing with flooding as the aftermath of the severe weather, some residents on Port Isabel are dealing with major property damage.

While the area was not under a severe thunderstorm threat, winds picked up to 50-60 miles per hour during the afternoon, causing the water in the Laguna Madre Bay to become extremely choppy.

Impressed residents in Port Isabel along the bay said that the winds felt stronger than that.

Employees at Dolphin Docks, the dolphin watch charter next to Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway, called the event a “freak storm.”

Hurricanes are usually the only kinds of storms that will cause the waves to behave as they did; reaching as far as their building and parking lot.

Even more uncommon is losing part of their boat ramp.

Two of three boats that could be seen wrecked behind Pelican Station. [KVEO]

Captain Noe Lopez, said there was nothing they could do once it all started happening.

“We weren’t expecting it this bad,” said Lopez. “It busted the docks… and then the other boats from the other side of the bridge came and really finished the docks.”

Lopez and other witnesses said boats from the Pirates Landing docks got loose, made their way under the bridge, and smashed into the Dolphin Docks boat dock.

Owner Russell Stockton said the dock was damaged once before during a hurricane, and that it can cost from $25,000 to $30,000 to repair.