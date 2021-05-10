Stolen ambulance pursuit ends after crashing into Texas DPS unit

ENCINAL, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a pursuit of a stolen ambulance, which ended after the suspect crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety unit.

An Angel Care ambulance was stolen out from mile marker 18 of Interstate 35 in Webb County, according to Texas DPS.

Encinal PD received a call from La Salle Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for the stolen ambulance which was driving north on Interstate Highway 35.

Encinal PD Officer William Butterfield saw the stolen ambulance traveling north on IH-35. After attempting to stop the ambulance, the male driver refused to stop, which led to a pursuit.

Local, county and state law enforcement agencies assisted to try to stop the driver in the ambulance.

“Suspect driver tried to avoid an attempt by law enforcement to stop the vehicle when what appeared to be intentional, the driver collided into a Texas DPS Trooper in his marked unit,” stated Encinal Police Department.

Encinal PD shared a video showing the ambulance driving off IH-35, onto Frontage Rd where it hits the DPS unit.

The Texas DPS unit that was hit was blocking thru traffic, and make drivers aware of the pursuit when it was struck by the ambulance, according to Texas DPS Sgt. Erick Estrada.

PHOTO: Encinal Police Department via Facebook

After the crash, the pursuit ended and the man driving the ambulance sent to a hospital for treatment, according to Encinal PD.

The trooper inside the unit was sent to a medical center in San Antonio as a precautionary measure, and he did not suffer any major injuries, according to Sgt. Estrada.

The investigation is ongoing and charges to the suspect are pending. The identity of the trooper and the suspect have not been disclosed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.