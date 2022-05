HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza announced a financial donation to Uvalde, Texas.

In the aftermath of the shooting at Robb Elementary, Stefano’s said they will donate 100% of their Memorial Day sales to the First State Bank of Uvalde.

The Facebook post said, in remembrance of the 21 victims, Stefano’s hopes to help fund the families of the victims.

Stefano’s added that with the public’s help we can help ease the burden of these families in such a difficult time.