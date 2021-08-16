STC to delay in-person instruction

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the recent spike in COVID cases, South Texas College announced it will temporarily move to virtual courses.

STC’s Safety Committee made the decision based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to a press release.

All face-to-face classes will be held virtually for the first two weeks of school. The Fall semester begins on Aug. 23, and in-person classes are expected to continue on September 7.

All dual credit courses for school districts will continue to meet face-to-face as planned unless the district says otherwise.

Due to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, STC will not require masks nor vaccines, however, they strangely encourage students, faculty, and staff to do so.

STC will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, Aug 16 Wednesday, August 18 at the Pecan Campus.

