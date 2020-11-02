Texas Lottery ticket supporting veterans; $30,000 winning prize

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Lottery is supporting Texas Veterans with its new edition of the $2 Veterans Cash ticket scratch game.

Purchases of the ticket will go towards the Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) and $30,000 is just one of the top five winning prizes.

“The Texas Lottery is honored to generate much-needed revenue for the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, which benefits more than 1.5 million veterans in the state of Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

“The overall odds of winning are one in 4.40 for any prize, including break-even prizes,” read the press release.

To find a game near you use the Texas Lottery® App or the Scratch Ticket and Retailer Locator on the Texas Lottery® website.

The Texas Lottery Veterans Cash has been helping Veterans since 2009.