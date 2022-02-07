HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A terminally ill boy’s dream was fulfilled as over 100 law enforcement agencies swear him in.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 10, is battling terminal brain and spinal cancer. Daniels has a goal to be sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies as a part of his efforts to bring awareness to childhood cancer.

On Monday, he achieved his goal as over 40 law enforcement agencies gathered in a mass swear-in ceremony, according to San Antonio PD.

Courtesy: Texas DPS

Courtesy: San Antonio PD

Courtesy: San Antonio PD

Courtesy: Houston ISD

The cancer warrior has been honored as an Officer, Police Chief, and many other titles.

With admiration for police officers, Daniels set this goal after his family was assisted by three Houston police officers for evacuation during Hurricane Harvey, reported NBC affiliate KPRC.

Daniels surpassed his goal, but he’s not stopping. He has several more swearing-in ceremonies scheduled over the next few months, according to Houston Independent School District.