State Representative Lucio III not seeking re-election in 2022

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday Texas State Representative Eddie Lucio III announced he will not seek re-election in 2022.

In a social media post, Representative Lucio III stated:

“It is with sincere gratitude, yet a heavy heart, that I have decided that I will not seek re-election to the Texas House in 2022. It is with hope that I start this next chapter in my life with a focus on family, friends, and business.”

Lucio III also thank his family, friends, and staff members for the nearly two decades of support.

Lucio III, son of State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr., was elected in 2006 and represented the 38th District for 16 years.