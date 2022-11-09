AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County judge said Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson, will have her jury trial starting the week of June 26, 2023.

Wilson, who was a prominent figure in the cyclist community, was shot and killed at her friend’s east Austin home on May 11. Police said Armstrong, who has pled not guilty, murdered Wilson.

During a pre-trial hearing, Armstrong’s defense team argued early-obtained evidence was gathered improperly by homicide detectives and thus should not be available for prosecutors to use against Armstrong in her upcoming trial.

Armstrong’s defense team filed a Frank’s Motion – a legal proceeding when a court is asked to determine whether a police officer or detective lied or used reckless disregard for the truth in pursuing an arrest warrant – which triggered a pre-trial hearing.

Judge Brenda Kennedy ruled Wednesday the defense was not able to convince the court that detectives acted unconstitutionally when they brought her in for an interview following Wilson’s death. She said that the court would not suppress the video evidence of the interview in the trial.

Further, “there was no evidence of any intentional disregard for the truth,” Kennedy said in court.

Last month, Armstrong’s defense team and state attorneys cross-examined an expert witness, Douglas Deaton, and two homicide detectives involved in Wilson’s murder investigation. Richard Spitler, the author of the arrest warrant affidavit and the lead detective on Wilson’s murder case, and Katy Conner, an APD homicide detective who assisted Spitler, were the detectives questioned.