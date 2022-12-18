AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it would be closely monitoring the changing weather conditions as a series of cold fronts approach the state.

KXAN’s David Yeomans said Friday, Dec. 23 could bring a strain on the power grid with morning low temperatures expected to be in the single digits, 10s and 20s.

“ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand and will continue to provide updates,” the energy provider said.

ERCOT said it issued an Operating Condition Notice that temperatures would meet its criteria of 25 degrees or lower in the Austin/San Antonio and the Dallas/Fort Worth areas between Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 26.

According to a release, over the past 18 months, ERCOT has worked to implement reforms and increase grid reliability.

ERCOT said the following improvements were made to the grid:

Weatherization and inspections

Firm fuel supply service

Scheduled maintenance period

Fast frequency response service

Reliability unit commitments

Improved communications

“As a result, the reliability and resiliency of the grid has been strengthened significantly,” ERCOT said.