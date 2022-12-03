AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wise County officials said the body of a 7-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found Friday.

According to a report from KXAN’s sister station KFDX, a police presence was seen just miles from the area where Athena Strand went missing. An Amber Alert was issued out of Paradise, Texas for Strand on Thursday.

KFDX reported Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Strand was abducted near her home by a contract Fed-Ex driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, from Lake Worth. He said a tip lead them to Horner, and officials believe Athena likely died within an hour of her abduction.

Officials said Horner was charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, and he is currently in Wise County jail on a $1.5 million bond.

She was last seen at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of County Rd. 3573 in Paradise, according to DPS. Paradise is a little less than an hour northwest of Fort Worth.