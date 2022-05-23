WASHINGTON — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Louis V. Girard of West Texas, who was killed during World War II, was accounted for on March 28, 2022.

The agency’s news release said in the summer of 1943, Lt. Girard was assigned to the 68th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 44th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 8th Air Force.

On Aug. 1, 1943, the aircraft on which Girard was serving as the co-pilot crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE.

His remains were not identified following the war and those that could not be identified were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.

In 2017, DPAA began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE losses. These remains were sent to the DPAA Laboratory in Nebraska, for examination and identification.

To identify Lt. Girard’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. In addition, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Lt. Girard’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Girard will be buried on June 4, 2022, in his hometown of West, Texas.

Girard’s personnel profile can be viewed here.