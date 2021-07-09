Who has the best tacos? Austin and San Antonio face off in ‘Taco Rumble’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Call it an epic Taco Tuesday — on a Thursday. The San Antonio Food and Wine Alliance (SAFWA) and H-E-B are putting restaurants to the test in the inaugural “Taco Rumble.”

SAFWA has the lineup ready to go.

Austin

Asador (Chef Joe Becerra)

(Chef Joe Becerra) Austin Taco Mafia (Chef Luis “Beto” Robledo of Cuantos Tacos, Chef Anthony Pratto of Discada, Chef Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, & Chef Gerardo Guerrero of La Tunita 512)

(Chef Luis “Beto” Robledo of Cuantos Tacos, Chef Anthony Pratto of Discada, Chef Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, & Chef Gerardo Guerrero of La Tunita 512) Carnitas El Guero (Chef Gustavo Reyes)

(Chef Gustavo Reyes) Eldorado Café (Chef Joel Fried)

(Chef Joel Fried) Paprika (Chef Margarito Pérez)

(Chef Margarito Pérez) R19 Taqueria (Chef Christopher Haydostian)

(Chef Christopher Haydostian) Texsueño (Chef Brandon Martin)

(Chef Brandon Martin) Trill Foods (Chef Nick Belloni)

San Antonio

¡Bucho! Tejano Street Fare (Chefs Gino Vidal & Jerry Moreno)

(Chefs Gino Vidal & Jerry Moreno) Carnitas Lonja (Chef Alex Paredes)

(Chef Alex Paredes) La Fonda de Jaime 2.0­ (Chefs Jaime Hernandez & Pedro Rebollo)

(Chefs Jaime Hernandez & Pedro Rebollo) La Generala (Chef Blanca Márquez)

(Chef Blanca Márquez) Jason Dady Catering (Chef Esteban Valdez)

(Chef Esteban Valdez) Lala’s Gorditas (Chef Steven Anthony Pizzini)

(Chef Steven Anthony Pizzini) Milpa (Chef Jesse Kirk)

(Chef Jesse Kirk) Naco Mexican Eatery (Chefs Francisco Estrada & Liz Estrada)

Recipes range from classic carnitas tacos to a broccoli taco with scallop sauce and a lobster tortilla.

The event is happening Thursday, July 15, starting at 7:30 p.m. at The Espee in downtown San Antonio. Tickets start at $65.

Tickets get you tacos, drinks and dessert. You can buy them on the San Antonio food and wine alliance’s website.