Who has the best tacos? Austin and San Antonio face off in ‘Taco Rumble’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Call it an epic Taco Tuesday — on a Thursday. The San Antonio Food and Wine Alliance (SAFWA) and H-E-B are putting restaurants to the test in the inaugural “Taco Rumble.”
SAFWA has the lineup ready to go.
Austin
- Asador (Chef Joe Becerra)
- Austin Taco Mafia (Chef Luis “Beto” Robledo of Cuantos Tacos, Chef Anthony Pratto of Discada, Chef Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, & Chef Gerardo Guerrero of La Tunita 512)
- Carnitas El Guero (Chef Gustavo Reyes)
- Eldorado Café (Chef Joel Fried)
- Paprika (Chef Margarito Pérez)
- R19 Taqueria (Chef Christopher Haydostian)
- Texsueño (Chef Brandon Martin)
- Trill Foods (Chef Nick Belloni)
San Antonio
- ¡Bucho! Tejano Street Fare (Chefs Gino Vidal & Jerry Moreno)
- Carnitas Lonja (Chef Alex Paredes)
- La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 (Chefs Jaime Hernandez & Pedro Rebollo)
- La Generala (Chef Blanca Márquez)
- Jason Dady Catering (Chef Esteban Valdez)
- Lala’s Gorditas (Chef Steven Anthony Pizzini)
- Milpa (Chef Jesse Kirk)
- Naco Mexican Eatery (Chefs Francisco Estrada & Liz Estrada)
Recipes range from classic carnitas tacos to a broccoli taco with scallop sauce and a lobster tortilla.
The event is happening Thursday, July 15, starting at 7:30 p.m. at The Espee in downtown San Antonio. Tickets start at $65.
Tickets get you tacos, drinks and dessert. You can buy them on the San Antonio food and wine alliance’s website.