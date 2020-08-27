VIDEO: Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Tex. (CNN/KPRC) — Rocks from the Gulf of Mexico were pushed onto Highway 87 in Bolivar Peninsula of Texas blocking the roadway for drivers. It’s another visual example of how strong Hurricane Laura is.
Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana early Thursday morning with winds of more than 150 miles per hour. It’s only 1 of 10 storms to ever make landfall with those kinds of winds.
LATEST STORIES:
- Voices of Change: Mission Lieutenant Arturo Solis
- Wife of UTRGV men’s basketball coach remembers 9/11
- Pumpkin patches opening this weekend with modifications
- Mickey’s Keys to Cowboys Victory
- South Carolina soldier who freed hostages from ISIS receives Medal of Honor