VIDEO: Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Tex. (CNN/KPRC) — Rocks from the Gulf of Mexico were pushed onto Highway 87 in Bolivar Peninsula of Texas blocking the roadway for drivers. It’s another visual example of how strong Hurricane Laura is.

Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana early Thursday morning with winds of more than 150 miles per hour. It’s only 1 of 10 storms to ever make landfall with those kinds of winds.

