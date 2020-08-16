UT moving ahead with 25% capacity for home football games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a new email to season ticket holders on Sunday, Longhorns Athletics Director Chris Del Conte says Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium is “ready to rock ‘n’ roll” this fall at a recommended 25% capacity.

Under an executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, professional and collegiate sports organizations are currently allowed to operate outdoor venues at 50% capacity. The Longhorns are planning to be well below that threshold for the start of the 2020 football season.

“With the season kicking off in one month, we are working through final details to provide a safe, socially-distanced seating plan,” the email says.

Texas will play five games in Austin during the 2020 season, which is one less than originally planned. UT says it will prorate 1/6 of the total 2020 ticket package for the canceled home game against South Florida. The prorated money for the lost game can be donated, credited or refunded, according to the email.

Del Conte writes that season ticket holders will receive a phone call from Texas Athletics by August 31 to confirm tickets for the upcoming season and their new seat location. UT is attempting to keep all season ticket holder’s seats as close to their original location as possible.

Original ticket orders for the Texas-OU game, scheduled for October 10 at the Cotton Bowl, may be reduced to allow “for as many season ticket holders as possible to attend,” the email says.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 decided to continue forward with plans for fall sports during the coronavirus pandemic. All Big 12 teams will play a 10-game schedule with nine conference games and one non-conference game.

The conference is allowing each school to decide its capacity limits for home games based off local and state health orders. The Big 12 also added enhanced COVID-19 protocols for all student-athletes, including testing three times a week and additional heart monitoring for athletes who test positive for COVID-19.

The Longhorns open the football season at home against UTEP on Sept. 12. Conference play starts on the road at Texas Tech on Sept. 26.

Texas Longhorns updated 2020 schedule

DateOpponent
Sept. 12vs. UTEP
Sept. 26at Texas Tech
Oct. 3vs. TCU
Oct. 10vs. Oklahoma (at Cotton Bowl)
Oct. 17BYE
Oct. 24vs. Baylor
Oct. 31at Oklahoma State
Nov. 7vs. West Virginia
Nov. 14BYE
Nov. 21at Kansas
Nov. 28vs. Iowa State
Dec. 5at Kansas State

