HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Congressman Joaquin Castro, (TX-20), announced he has cancer and underwent surgery early Monday at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The San Antonio congressman had a procedure done to remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors, according to a release sent by his office.

“Last summer, doctors discovered these small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors following a series of tests,” Castro stated.

According to the release, Castro’s prognosis is good and he expects to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio for their care and treatment and thank you to my family for their love and support,” he said.

According to cancer.gov a gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumor is cancer that forms in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract. Some GI neuroendocrine tumors have no signs or symptoms in the early stages.