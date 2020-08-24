UPDATE: Woman killed in Smith County wreck was 9 months pregnant with her first child

UPDATE – The woman killed in a Smith County wreck Sunday morning was nine months pregnant with her first child, according to family and friends on social media.

26-year-old Jataria Lynn Smith was pronounced dead at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital after the wreck on HWY 64 west of Tyler.

Her husband, 40-year-old Ronnie Dewayne Smith is in critical condition.

The preliminary report from DPS shows that 60-year-old Robin Blake Longino pulled out of a driveway and failed to yield the right of way to Ronnie Smith as he was traveling east down the highway.

Longino was taken to UT Health in Tyler also in critical condition.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 64 West of Greenbriar Road in Smith County.

We will update this article as we learn more.