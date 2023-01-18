MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: An 11-month-old girl who was abducted on January 16 has been reunited with family and is safe. The statewide Amber Alert was cancelled a little after midnight.

MPD said the suspect, Zach Smith, is in custody. No information was released about what charges he may be facing or where he and the the missing baby were found.

The Midland Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 11-month-old Darla Steve.

Steve was last seen with 29-year-old Zach Smith in the 2700 block of Southwest Street around 12:30 a.m. on January 16. Investigators said Smith left the scene in gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500, Texas license plate SDD9435.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.