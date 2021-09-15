Toddler, baby abandoned in the Rio Grande

Border Patrol agents encountered two Honduran
children abandoned on the Rio Grande. (Source: CBP Press Release)

EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass South Station found two children abandoned in the Rio Grande river on September 14.

Agents in Eagle Pass were performing boat operations when an “unusual odor” caught their attention, said a release.

An investigation of the “item” revealed a 2-year-old girl and a 3 month-old boy from Honduras. Agents were then able to safely rescue the siblings.

Agents searched the surrounding area but did not find anyone else.

The release mentions both children did not require medical attention. They have both been transported to the Uvalde station for processing.

