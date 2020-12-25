Three arrested after vandalizing store in Marshall

State News

by: Danica Sauter

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Three were arrested after vandalizing and attempting to burglarize a local business on Victory Drive in Marshall.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a shattered window and located one juvenile inside the store and a vehicle attempting to leave the scene.

According the Marshall police, three juveniles were locked up in relation to the burglary.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link