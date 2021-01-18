Texas Tech climbs to No. 12 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to the No. 12 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 9.

The team previously held the No. 15 spot on the poll.

The Red Raiders picked up a loss to No. 2 Baylor at home on Saturday, following their upset of No. 5 Texas on Wednesday in Austin.

Texas Tech is 11-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

The next game is schedule for Wednesday (Jan. 20) against Texas Christian (TCU) at 7:00 p.m. The game will be played in Fort Worth.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova, Iowa and Texas round out the top five for Week 9.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.