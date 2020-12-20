Texas surpasses 25,000 virus deaths, awaits more vaccines

A patient returns his testing sample at a self-collection COVID-19 testing site Monday, June 29, 2020, in Houston. COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas has surpassed 25,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, the second highest total in the country.

State health officials reported 272 new deaths on Saturday linked to COVID-19. That brings Texas’ death toll to 25,226 overall.

Cases of COVID-19 and virus-related hospitalizations continue to rise in the state.

On Saturday, the state reported nearly 9,800 people hospitalized with the virus, an increase of nearly 23% over the last month.

The increase in cases comes after state health officials announced Friday that Texas will receive 620,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the next week.

More than 224,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have already been delivered.