Texas Supreme Court blocks San Antonio schools’ mask mandate

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a mask mandate issued by San Antonio and Bexar County for their public schools.

The ruling Thursday was a blow to the efforts by some cities, counties and school districts to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on such measures.

A lawsuit by San Antonio and Bexar County is one of at least nine that have been filed against Abbott over his ban on mask mandates.

The court granted a request by the Texas Attorney General’s Office to put on hold an order allowing the mask mandate in Bexar County and San Antonio to continue.