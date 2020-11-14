Texas soldier among 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash

State News

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

JERUSALEM (KXAN/AP) — A Katy resident is among five American soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash this week during a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The U.S. Army reports 31-year-old Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp was killed during the operation with the Multinational Force and Observers mission.

The other victims of the crash are:

  • Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts
  • Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio
  • Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois

Several others were injured during the crash.

The Army says the incident is under investigation.

