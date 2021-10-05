Texas school district teacher, student die from COVID-19 complications

RICHARDSON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A North Texas school district is mourning the loss of a teacher and student who died from COVID-19 over the weekend.
On Monday, the Richardson Independent School District (ISD) announced that Sha’Niyah McGee, a junior at Berkner High School, and Eroletta Piasczyk, a teacher at Christa McAuliffe Learning Center (CMLC), died from COVID-19 complications.
Piasczyk taught at CMLC for 24 years.
District officials said both were cherished parts of the Richardson ISD community and will be fondly remembered.
Richardson ISD currently has a mask mandate in order at its campuses.